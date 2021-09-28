Women have dispelled the notion of being a weaker gender, says Home Minister

September 28, 2021

Passing Out Parade of Women Civil Police Constables, 6th batch

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that women have dispelled the notion that they are a weaker gender and have often proved that they are fully empowered through their success and achievements in almost all sectors, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that Women Police, who completed training, are also out to prove that they can safeguard the society, apart from protecting themselves.

He was speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour after inspecting the March-past at the Passing Out Parade (Peel-Off Parade) of the 6th batch of Women Civil Police Constables at the DAR Parade Grounds in Jyothinagar here this morning.

Pointing out that while Military will guard our country’s borders, the responsibility of internal security of the country rests with the Police, Araga Jnanendra said that our Police force is capable of facing all challenges concerning internal security.

Stating that there is a general rule that 25 percent of the Police force must be women, he said that, however, at present the State Police force has only 10 percent women and the Government is working on considerably increasing the percentage.

Noting that more and more highly qualified women are joining the Police force in order to serve the society, Jnanendra said that criminals, miscreants, sexual predators and such other offenders should be scared of the Police and not law-abiding citizens.

Stressing on the need for people-friendly Policing, he said: “It is regretting to note that crimes against women and children are on the rise. Our Police are capable of tackling crimes against women and 36 Women Police Stations have been set up across the State for this purpose. As a measure for empowering women, self-defence training camps are being organised across the State. Also, it is proposed to set up six more FSLs (Forensic Science Laboratories)at different places in the State for gathering of clinching evidence in respect of crimes, especially those against women, when evidence gathering becomes a challenge for the Police”.

Reiterating the need for the Police to follow people-friendly Policing, he warned errant Policemen of severe action if they deviated from their duties or misused powers.

Stating that a Helpline will be launched for lodging complaints against errant Policemen, the Home Minister said that aggrieved members of the public can call the State DGP or the concerned SP.

Highlighting the additional measures taken by the Government for ensuring the security of citizens in the wake of increasing crimes and offences, Jnanendra said that the Government has passed a Bill that makes online gambling a cognizable offence, while earlier it was a non-cognisable offence.

Asserting that Police Stations, Prisons and all other wings of the Police Department are being upgraded to meet the modern day requirements, with the nature of crimes, especially cyber crimes, becoming more complex and challenging with advancement of science and Technology, he said that it has been proposed to establish three more Police Training Centres in the State.

He further said that the Govt. was working on making Karnataka an addiction-free State (Vyasana Mukta Karnataka).

Jnanendra released ‘Smruthi Sanchaya,’ a Souvenir brought out by the city’s Police Training School (PTS) on the occasion.

ADGP (Training) P. Harishekaran was the chief guest.

M. Latha of Chamarajangar district, who was declared as All Round Best Trainee, was the Parade Commander, while K. Ashwini of Mysuru district was the Deputy Parade Commander.

As many as 242 Probationary Women Civil Police candidates passed out at the Parade after completion of 8 months of Foundation Training at PTS, Mysuru.

PTS Mysuru Principal Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar, KPA Director Vipul Kumar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Mysuru SP R. Chethan and other Police officials were present.

Of the 242 Probationers, 15 are Engineering Graduates, while 37 are Post-Graduates, 168 are Graduates/ Double Graduates, one Diploma and the rest 21 are PUC qualified, which is the minimum educational qualification for the post.

M. Latha of Chamarajanagar, who was declared as the All Round Best Trainee, also came first in Indoor Training. She was followed by B. Kaveri, also of Chamarajanagar (2nd) and K. Ashwini of Mysuru (3rd).

Outdoor Training: D. Rekha (Kodagu) – 1st, Shashikala (Tumakuru) – 2nd and M.P. Meghana (Kodagu) – 3rd.

Firing Section: Sujatha S. Biradar (Raichur) – 1st, Chandrakala Biradar (Mangaluru) – 2nd and D.G. Chitra (Mangaluru) – 3rd.