Lucky Bid: City lad buys limited edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus

Only 1,000 bikes manufactured

Mysuru: The limited edition of Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus, was delivered to a young hotelier at a function organised at Aadith Motors on Hunsur Road here recently.

Nikhil Jain, proprietor of Manvar Restaurant at V.V. Mohalla and a resident of Chamundipuram, was the lucky person who got the bike.

He said: “I always wanted to buy a unique bike and came to know about the auction and on July 25th, I tried my luck. I bid for Rs. 2.62 lakh and now I have an offer for Rs. 5.2 lakh for the bike from a Enfield enthusiast who was unsuccessful in the bidding.”

Vijay Kumar, CEO of Aadith Motors, said that Royal Enfield had manufactured only 1,000 limited edition to be sold worldwide and added that only 250 bikes were put up for sale online in India. He further said that the online bidding began on July 25 at 4 pm and the entire 250 bikes were sold out in just three minutes.

The Classic Pegasus is a tribute to the legacy of making Royal Enfield’s long-standing motto ‘Made like a gun since 1901’ and added that the Classic Pegasus edition was inspired by Royal Enfield’s famous World War II motorcycle, ‘Flying Flea.’The Classic 500 Pegasus is available only in Service Brown colour and is powered by a 498cc engine.

The bike has a Pegasus insignia on the tank and stencilled serial number on the tank which shows the manufacturing number.

Nikhil received the 95th limited edition bike of the total 1,000 bikes which were manufactured.