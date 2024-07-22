Lure of job: Mysuru girl sexually assaulted in Chennai

July 22, 2024

Truck driver, his woman accomplice arrested

Chennai: A woman is among two persons arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a girl from Mysuru on the pretext of getting her a job.

The incident took place in Chennai and those arrested are 32-year-old Satish Kumar of Vellore and his accomplice 33-year-old Shakhila of Madipakkam.

Both the accused were produced before a Court which remanded them to judicial custody. Sources said that the prime accused was working as a truck driver in Chennai.

Details: The girl, who was searching for a job had left her parents in Coimbatore and had come to Chennai in search of work.

She left her friend’s place at Kovilambakkam and came to the bus stand to go to Mysuru during which a man introduced himself and assured her of getting her a job and even asked the girl to stay in his friend’s house at Arumbakkam till she gets a job.

Believing him, the girl accompanied the man to the house in Arumbakkam.

As soon as the man and the girl entered the house, the man closed the door and allegedly assaulted the girl sexually. It is learnt that Shakhila (friend of the accused) was also present in the house when the incident took place.

Later, the girl somehow managed to call the Police emergency number and informed the Police about the incident.

Koyambedu Women Police Station’s Inspector and staff, who responded immediately, raided the house and rescued the girl.

Based on the complaint from the victim, the Police, who have arrested the man and the woman, are investigating.