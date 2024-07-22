Anganwadi workers demand hike in wages

July 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Anganwadi workers and Helpers have warned of a massive agitation if the Government fails to announce wage hike and pension upon retirement.

Addressing a Mysuru district convention of AITUC-affiliated Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Federation at Sri Rama Seva Ursu Mandali in K.R. Vanam here yesterday, AITUC State General Secretary D.A. Vijayabhaskar said that Anganwadi workers and helpers are getting a meagre salary which is not sufficient for a decent living. As such, the Government should hike the wages, he said adding that it would be inevitable to launch a massive agitation if the Government does not hike the wages.

Stating that the Federation had supported the Congress in the last Assembly polls, Vijayabhaskar said that, however, the Congress, upon coming to power, has remained silent on wage hike.

Noting that the Government recently announced wage hike to its employees as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, he wanted to know why the Government was silent on the just demands of Anganwadi workers.

Demanding the Government to come up with a labour-friendly policy, he urged the Government to implement its 6th guarantee that was given to the working class ahead of the polls.

He reiterated that the Federation would garner support of construction and industrial workers and launch a massive agitation if the demands are not met.

The convention passed five resolutions which included strengthening of ICDC project, payment of Gratuity to all Anganwadi workers and helpers, who retired before Apr. 1, 2023, as per Gratuity Act, 1972, distribution of uniforms and textbooks to all children of Anganwadi centres and introduction of pension scheme.

Earlier, as part of the convention, Anganwadi workers and helpers took out a procession from CADA office premises on Sayyaji Rao Road to the venue.

The procession passed through Sayyaji Rao Road, Agrahara Circle, Siddappa Square, Nanjumalige Circle and Manandavadi Road before culminating at Sri Rama Seva Ursu Mandali.

Federation State President B. Amzad, District Convenor Jagannath, State General Secretary M. Jayamma, Office-bearers P.M. Sarojamma, Kantamma, Bhagya, Y. Mahadevamma, Puttamma, Girija, Suma, Chandramma, Bhuvaneshwari, Chandrika, AITUC office-bearers N.K. Devadas, K.G. Somaraje Urs, H.B. Ramakrishna and others were present.