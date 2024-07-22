Centre lifts 58-year ban on Govt. officials joining RSS

July 22, 2024

New Delhi: The Centre today has lifted a long-standing ban on Government employees participating in activities organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The order stated, “It has been decided to remove the mention of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S) from the impugned notification dated 30.11.1966, 25.07.1970 and 28.10.1980.”

According to Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s IT cell, the ban was initially implemented in response to a massive anti-cow slaughter protest at the Parliament on Nov. 7, 1966, which the RSS and Jana Sangh supported.

“The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on Govt employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi government. The original order shouldn’t have been passed in the first place. The ban was imposed because, on Nov. 7, 1966, there was a massive anti-cow-slaughter protest at the Parliament. RSS-Jana Sangh mobilised support in lakhs. Many died in police firing,” Malviya said in a post on X.

“On Nov. 30, 1966, shaken by the RSS-Jana Sangh clout, Indira Gandhi banned government staff from joining the RSS,” he added.