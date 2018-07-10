Lyrics of renowned poets being used improperly: Writer

Mysuru: Regretting that lyrics of renowned poets are being used improperly in cinema songs, Writer Dr. Gubbigoodu Ramesh has bemoaned the deteriorating standard of Kannada film songs.

Speaking at ‘G.P. Rajaratnam Kavi Kavya Namana’ programme organised by Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat at Vijaya Vittala College premises in Saraswathipuram here yesterday, he said that sorrowful songs scripted by great poets are being turned out into romantic songs in cinemas.

Observing that G.P. Rajaratnam was a people’s poet, he said that the great poet enthralled thousands of music lovers through his melodious and meaningful lyrics.

Complimenting Vijaya Vittala College for organising such a programme in memory of the great poet, Gubbigoodu Ramesh called for the organisation of more such programmes for propagating Rajaratnam’s achievements as a poet and writer.

Maharani’s College Kannada faculty Head Dr. B.V. Vasanath Kumar in his address, said that every Kannadiga should be proud of the language. Stating that Rajaratnam used common man’s language in his works, he said that the renowned poet scripted works that sought to remove pain and bring in happiness in one’s mind.

Referring to the moves to closed down Kannada schools, Vasanth Kumar expressed concern over the fate of Kannada medium, with 28,000 Kannada medium schools on the brink of closure. Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions Hon. Secretary R. Vasudev Bhat, College Principal H. Sathyaprasad, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna and others were present.