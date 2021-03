March 28, 2021

M.S. Jayalakshmi (86), wife of late M.S. Shamanna and a resident of Kuvempunagar here, passed away on Mar. 26.

She leaves behind son M.S. Srinivasan (retd. Principal), daughters M.S. Geethadevi and M.S. Devakidevi and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Friday, according to family sources.