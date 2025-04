April 30, 2025

M. Sanjeev Shetty (78), former President of Hunsur Hotel Owners Association, proprietor of Hotel Devi Prasad in Hunsur, passed away yesterday in the town.

He leaves behind six daughters, sons-in-law including former FKCCI President Sudhakar Shetty, grand-children and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Hunsur this morning.