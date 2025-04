April 30, 2025

A.N. Nanjaraje Urs (Chikka Annaiah), a resident Tyagaraja Road 5th Cross, passed away this morning in city. He was 93.

He leaves behind three sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Urs Community Burial Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon, according to family sources.