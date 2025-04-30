Dr. Raj Ranga Ratna Awards conferred
Photo News

Dr. Raj Ranga Ratna Awards conferred

April 30, 2025

Film director B. Siddegowda GBS, writer-theatre artiste Katte M.S. Krishnaswamy, theatre directors S.D. Dayananda & V. Udaykumar and theatre artiste H.C. Mahesh Kumar, were conferred with State-level Dr. Raj Ranga Ratna Award at a programme organised by Dr. Rajkumar Ranga Parishat, Mysuru, at Namana Kala Mantapa in Krishnamurthypuram on Apr. 26. They are seen with KSOU retd. VC Dr. N.S. Ramegowda, senior social worker Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee, Dr. S.P. Yoganna of Suyog Hospital, Zoology Professor Dr. S. Basavarajappa, Sri Basaveshwara Samskrutika Pratishtana Founder-President Basavarajendra Swamy and others.

