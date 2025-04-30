Union Ministers pay tribute to Basaveshwara at Parliament Complex
Photo News

Union Ministers pay tribute to Basaveshwara at Parliament Complex

April 30, 2025

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, V. Somanna, Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, among others, paid floral tribute to Basaveshwara at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi on the occasion of Basava Jayanti this morning. Speaking to the media, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that on the occasion of Basava Jayanti, a statue of Guru Basaveshwara was unveiled at Prerna Sthal in Parliament House Complex. Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji from Kudalasangama Panchamashali Peeta was also present.

