June 23, 2021

M. Sham Sundar (52), Document Writer and son of late K. Muthukumar and a resident of Dattagalli 3rd Stage, Kanakadasanagar, passed away yesterday at his residence following a heart attack.

He leaves behind his wife, one son, one daughter, brothers and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Jodi Tenginamara Burial Grounds today, according to family sources.