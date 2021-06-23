How many unsung heroes like Aiyanna are still frozen in time… but elsewhere?!

June 23, 2021

Sir,

The recent passing away of legendary sprinter Milka Singh, popularly known as Flying Sikh, has plunged our country into sorrow. Coincidentally, out of the blue, a pleasant forgotten fact has come to light about late Kunjiyanda Aiyanna, who had trounced the Flying Sikh in 100 metre race in 1951 and then several times over at the National level. (Refer Star of Mysore dated June 20, 2021)

Almost frozen in time for seventy long years, the son of a little State (Coorg, now Kodagu, lost its Statehood in 1956), but a king on the running track, Kunjiyanda Aiyanna is at least being remembered now through Star of Mysore.

It is an open secret that South Indians are being discriminated by North Indians, especially in sports for a long time. In spite of all that South Indians are proving their prowess in many fields of activity by making our country proud more often than not.

Kodagu, known for its natural beauty, is also known for producing many stalwarts in the field of defence, sports, education etc.

We do not know how many Aiyannas are still frozen in time, not only from Kodagu, but elsewhere?!

– Harish, Chamarajapuram, 21.6.2021

