June 23, 2021

Sadiqa Begum, wife of late Dr. Syed Hussain (retired Assistant Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department) and a resident of Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city following brief illness.

She leaves behind two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Her husband had predeceased her on June 17.

Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle yesterday evening, according to sources.