State Govt. extends 5% rebate on Property Tax payment till July 31

June 23, 2021

The State Government has extended the five percent Property Tax rebate offered to taxpayers till July 31. The order stated that the decision to extend the last date of the property tax rebate was taken since it would be difficult for the property owners to pay the tax during the lockdown. Two percent penalty will be levied for property tax remittance from Aug. 1. The order is applicable for all civic bodies in the State (Municipalities as well as Corporations), except for BBMP, according to a release.