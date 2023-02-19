Mahashivaratri celebrated with fervour

February 19, 2023

Shiva Temples draw devotees in hordes throughout the day; ‘jagarane’ marks fulcrum of fest

Mysore/Mysuru: Mahashivaratri festival was celebrated with religious fervour yesterday, with all the Shiva temples in the city conducting special puja to the presiding deity.

The main attraction was 11-kg Chinnada Kolaga (Golden Mask) adorned to Shivalinga at Sri Trineshwaraswamy Temple near Jayamarthanda Gate, within the precincts of Mysore Palace.

Likewise, the Gurukula of 101-Shivalinga that opens door once in a year on Shivaratri, Sri Kameshwara Kameshwari Temple (popular as Kama Kameshwari Temple), both on Ramanuja Road, Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temples at Siddarthanagar, Sunnadakeri, Kumbarakoppal, Paduvarahalli, Halladakeri and K.T. Street, Amrutheshwara Swamy Temple on Dewan’s Road, Chidambareshwara Temple on Dhanvantri Road, Chandramouleshwara temples at V.V. Mohalla, N.S. Road and K.G. Koppal, Shiva Temple at Srirampura, Mahabaleshwara Temple at Chamundi Hill to name a few were brimming with devotees throughout the day.

The highlight was Java Puja conducted at different timings — 6 pm, 9 pm, midnight (of Feb.18) and 3 am (Sunday) at all the Shiva Temples, as the devotees thronged in large numbers.

Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple at Nanjangud, popular as Dakshina Kashi, too had organised special pujas to mark the occasion.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road witnessed devotees in hordes, as Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamij performed Abhisheka to the Linga in the presence of a large number of devotees.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji performed abhisheka and Ishtartha Linga Puja at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

Bilva patra (Leaves of Bel tree), which is considered as favourite of Lord Shiva, was offered for puja by devotees, at the temples. The vendors selling bilva patra for Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 for bunch, made a brisk business.

Shivaratri Jatra at M.M. Hills

The Shivaratri Jatra at Male Mahadeshwara Hills was also organised on a grand scale. Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshetra Development Authority had made elaborate arrangements, anticipating a heavy rush of devotees.

Rudrakshi Shivalinga

The 21-feet tall snow clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga made of five lakh rudrakshis at Lalitha Mahal Ground, Alanahalli, by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Alanahalli Service Centre, depicting Mount Kailash, was the cynosure of all the eyes.

As ‘Jagarane’ (Night vigil) marks the fulcrum of the festival, most of the devotees kept awake throughout the day by visiting the temples along with their family members.