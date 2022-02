February 3, 2022

Mahesh (43), son of retired Assistant Sub-Inspector Niranjanegowda and a resident of Ramakrishna-nagar, passed away yesterday evening at a private hospital in city following heart attack.

He leaves behind his parents, brother, sister, wife Sudha, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon.