In Briefs

Last date extended

February 3, 2022

Backward Classes Welfare Department, which had invited applications from eligible students belonging to Backward Classes as well as nomadic, semi-nomadic tribal community and Category -1 for availing post-matric student scholarships, fee concession, Vidyasiri scheme (food and hostel facility) for the year 2021-22, has extended the last date for submission of application until  Feb. 28.  Applications should be submitted online on https://ssp.postmatric.karnataka.gov.in/. For details visit https://bcwd.karnataka.gov.in/  or contact Mob: 80507-70005/ 80507-70004 or Ph: 080-35254757.

