Two-day Annual Conference of Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India begins

Mysuru: Dr. B. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSSAHER), has called upon students, doctors and other health professionals to strive hard to make India Diabetes-free by spreading awareness among people. He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day 14th Annual Conference of Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India, Karnataka Chapter (KRSSDI) at Rajendra auditorium in city this morning.

He said that India has emerged as the diabetes capital of the world with as many as 6.5 crore people affected with diabetes. Majority of them are affected with Type-2 diabetes as per the official figures released by World Health Organisation (WHO) recently. This number may double by 2030. Hence people should make all honest efforts for eradication of this lifestyle disease like polio was eradicated, he said.

As diabetes is major cause for blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, lower limb amputation and other health problems, the experts should deliberate to find solutions to make the country diabetes-free, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of Mysore Medical College and Research Insttute (MMC&RI) Dr. K.R. Dakshayini said that diabetes can be prevented by early detection and counselling. People suffering from diabetes must follow the advice of the doctors regularly to lead a life without any health complications.

A souvenir brought out by KRSSDI was released on the occasion. More than 40 health experts will present their papers on various topics during the two- day deliberation.

Principal of JSS Medical College Dr. H. Basavanagowda, Organising Chairman Dr. K.A. Sudarshanmurthy, Secretary Dr. Y.S.Ravikumar, Co-Chairman Dr. Anish Behl and Treasurer Dr. Bhanukumar, students, health experts and others were present.