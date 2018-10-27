‘Badukondu Yatre’ book release on Oct. 28
Mysuru: The book ‘Badukondu Yatre’,  a collection of articles by columnist G.L. Tripuranthaka published in ‘Mysooru Mithra,’ will be released at a programme organised at  JSS Primary School auditorium in Saraswathipuram in city on Oct .28 at 11 am.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. Director of JSS Vidyapeetha Institute of Rural Development and former Vice-Chancellor of Dharwad Agriculture University Dr. M. Mahadevappa will preside. Mysuru District Journalists Association President C. K. Mahendra will release the book.  Litterateur Prof.Maleyuru Guruswamy will talk about the book. Publisher D.N. Lokappa will be chief guest.

Tripuranthaka basically hails from Madapura village of T.Narasipur taluk. Currently, he is  working as Programme Co-ordinator of JSS Institutions after serving as an English lecturer and Principal.  He has developed special interest in art, literature, culture and music fields. He has written hundreds of articles on personality development in Mysooru Mithra daily as a columnist. Badukondu Yatre, a compilation of 40 of his best articles, is published by Ananya Publications.      

He has also identified himself as nature photographer, amateur theatre artiste and personality development trainer.

October 27, 2018

