Spotting of tiger scares villagers

Hunsur: The reported spotting of a tiger on the outskirts of Billenahosahalli in Hunsur taluk has caused scare among the villagers.

A villager is said to have captured on his cell phone the image of a tiger standing on the bed of a water tank on the outskirts of Billenahosahalli, close to the forest borders.

Following the spotting of the tiger, the villagers are scared to come out of their homes.

The villagers have urged the Forest Department to capture the elusive tiger and thus make them feel secure.

October 27, 2018

