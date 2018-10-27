Botanical Walk at Kukkarahalli Lake on Sunday
Mysuru: A Botanical Walk is arranged in memory of late K.B. Sadananda on his 76th birth anniversary, a naturalist who inspired generations of academicians and naturalists in Mysuru.

He guided, educated and advocated for flora and fauna of Mysuru and Western Ghat region. He was a great human beyond gender, caste, religion, region and language. He used to share his immense knowledge of plants and animals acquired till his last breath happily, right from child to a doctoral student.

His contribution is immense in activities of Kannada Encyclopedia, University of Mysore, Forest Department, Mysuru Zoo and Regional Museum of Natural History.

Those who were in contact with him have organised a Botanical Walk in Kukkarahalli Lake premises that starts from Main (Railway) Gate at 7 am on Sunday (Oct.28).

Eminent field biologist Dr. K. Sampathkumar is leading the botanical walk. Interested may attend. For details call: 94818-19845 or 94801-91661.

