Two persons go missing from city

Mysuru: In separate incidents, two persons have gone missing from Vijayanagar and N.R. Police limits in city.

In the first incident, a 32-year-old man, who left his house on Oct.17 at about 3 pm saying that he was going out to repay the loan he had taken and has since gone missing from Vijayanagar Police limits. The missing man identified as Karna, is 5.7 ft. tall, oily red complexioned, normal built, oval faced, speaks Kannada and was wearing a blue coloured shirt and jeans pant at the time of going missing.

Those having any information about Karna may contact Vijayanagar Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418117/317/517 or call Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.

In the second incident, 34-year-old man R. Srinivasa Reddy, has gone missing from his rented house at Bannimantap ‘B’ Layout from Oct. 17, coming under N.R. Police limits.

He is 6 ft. tall, partial bald, fair complexioned, oval faced, muscular built, speaks Kannada, Telugu and English and was wearing a pant and shirt at the time of going missing.

Those having information about Srinivasa Reddy may contact N.R. Police on Ph:0821-2418312 or call Police Control Room Ph: 0821-2418339.