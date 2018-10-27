Two chain-snatching incidents in city

Mysuru: In two separate chain-snatching incidents, miscreants have decamped with gold chains in city.

In the first incident, a 7-year old boy was robbed of his 30gm chain at Ramakrishnanagar on Oct.24.

Pranav, who had come along with his mother Radha, to take part in a function organised at his relative’s house located on 3rd Main, 3rd Cross, Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block on Oct.24, was playing in front of the house, when a youth reportedly joined him in the games.

After a few minutes, the unidentified youth, under the pretext of tightening the chain, relieved it from Pranav and fled in a flash.

Pranav then informed the matter to his mother, who lodged a complaint with Kuvempunagar Police.

In the second incident, a man was robbed of his 14gm gold chain at knife point atop Chamundi Hill on the night of Oct.25.

Srikant, who had come along with his friend Anitha, a resident of Shaktinagar, was walking towards Nandi after parking his motorcycle at view point, when three miscreants, who came on a motorcycle, picked up a quarrel with him.

Moments later, the miscreant trio asked Srikant to part with his belongings after threatening him with a knife. As Srikant refused, the miscreants snatched his 14gm gold chain and a cell phone and fled from the spot, it is learnt.

The K.R. Police have registered a case in this regard.

Mobile phone snatched from woman: In yet another incident, a woman was robbed of her cell phone in Gokulam on Oct.24.

Ashwini, a resident of Gokulam, was walking towards her house near the SBM ATM in Gokulam on the evening of Oct. 24, when two bike-borne miscreants managed to snatch her high-end iPhone and fled in a flash.

The V.V. Puram Police have registered a case in this regard.