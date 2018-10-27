Two chain-snatching incidents in city
News

Two chain-snatching incidents in city

Mysuru: In two separate chain-snatching incidents, miscreants have decamped with gold chains in city.

In the first incident, a 7-year old boy was robbed of his 30gm chain at Ramakrishnanagar on Oct.24.

Pranav, who had come along with his mother Radha, to take part in a function organised at his relative’s house located on 3rd Main, 3rd Cross, Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block on Oct.24, was playing in front of the house, when a youth reportedly joined him in the games.

After a few minutes, the unidentified youth, under the pretext of tightening the chain, relieved it from Pranav and fled in a flash.

Pranav then informed the matter to his mother, who lodged a complaint with Kuvempunagar Police.

In the second incident, a man was robbed of his 14gm gold chain at knife point atop Chamundi Hill on the night of Oct.25.

Srikant, who had come along with his friend Anitha, a resident of Shaktinagar, was walking towards Nandi after parking his motorcycle at view point, when three miscreants, who came on a motorcycle, picked up a quarrel with him.

Moments later, the miscreant trio asked Srikant to part with his belongings after threatening him with a knife. As Srikant refused, the miscreants snatched his 14gm gold chain and a cell phone and fled from the spot, it is learnt.

The K.R. Police have registered a case in this regard.

Mobile phone snatched from woman: In yet another incident, a woman was robbed of her cell phone in Gokulam on Oct.24.

Ashwini, a resident of Gokulam, was walking towards her house near the SBM ATM in Gokulam on the evening of Oct. 24, when two bike-borne miscreants managed to snatch her high-end iPhone and fled in a flash.

The V.V. Puram Police have registered a case in this regard.

October 27, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching