Mysuru: Two young musical talents from the city have bagged prizes in the All India Radio (AIR) Music Competition held recently.

C.S. Keshava Chandra has bagged first prize in flute recital while B.R. Aalap has bagged the second prize in devaranama. The competition was open to those aged between 16 and 24 years and was held in two levels. The All India Radio, Mysore, has in a press release stated that the duo have done Mysuru proud by excelling at All India-level.