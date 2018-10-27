Youth sentenced to life for murder
Mysuru:  A city Court has sentenced a 27-year-old youth to life imprisonment on charges of murdering a fellow youth two years ago.

Manu alias Mota is the one who has been sentenced. Manu, who was allegedly in love with a girl, had quarrelled with one Dinesh over the issue, when Dinesh had shamed Manu.

Manu, who held a grudge against Dinesh, thrashed him and strangulated him to death. Manu later dumped Dinesh’s body at a vacant space in Jayanagar.

The Ashokapuram Police, who began investigating the murder, arrested Manu and subsequently submitted a charge-sheet against him in the Court.

The Fourth Additional District and Sessions Court Judge, who heard the case, convicted Manu of murder charges and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides-imposing a penalty of Rs.5,000 on him.

Public Prosecutor P.B. Dharennavar argued on behalf of the State.

