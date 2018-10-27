State-level dance contest tomorrow

Mysuru: The city- based Bharatiya Nrutyakala Parishat will be organising a State-level, Bharathanatyam dance contest at Veene Seshanna Bhavan (Ganabharathi) on Oct. 28 (Sunday) at 9 am.

More than 160 dancers from across the State will take part in the contest, which will be held under Sub-junior, Junior, Senior and Vidwath categories. Ananya Kalaniketana, Bengaluru Director Vidushi K. Brunda will inaugurate. Renowned Danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doreswamy will preside.

Former MLA and Vidya Vikas Educational Institutions Founder Vasu and N. Ranga Rao and Sons Group Chairman R. Guru will be the guests of honour. For details call: 9448504356.