Workshop & seminar on rural issues

Mysuru: The city’s Gandhi Vichara Parishat will be holding a workshop titled ‘Hallige Hogona Banni,’ focussing on rural issues, at its premises located in SBM Colony, near Shiva Temple, Srirampura at 10.30 am tomorrow (Oct.28) in city.

Freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy will inaugurate the programme. Raichur University Special Officer, Prof. Muzaffar Assadi will deliver the keynote address. Bengaluru-based Social Activist, Bhaktaramegowda will preside.

Farmer leaders Ravikiran Poonacha, Mahesh Prabhu, Mandagere Jayaram, Hosakote Basavaraju, Manu Somaiah and G.P. Ramaswamy will exchange views on the topic.

Kannada and Culture Department Director, N.R. Vishukumar will chair the seminar.

The speakers at the seminar include Communist leader Maruti Manpade, Tumakuru Vijnana Kendra Vice-President C. Yathiraju, Environmentalist from Bengaluru Dr. A.N. Yellappa Reddy, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badagalapura Nagendra and Bengaluru Gandhi Bhavan Vice-Chairman G.G. Shivaraj, according to a press release from the Parishat.