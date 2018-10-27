Workshop & seminar on rural issues
News

Workshop & seminar on rural issues

Mysuru: The city’s Gandhi Vichara Parishat will be holding a workshop titled ‘Hallige Hogona Banni,’ focussing on rural issues, at its premises located in SBM Colony, near Shiva Temple, Srirampura at 10.30 am tomorrow (Oct.28) in city.

Freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy will inaugurate the programme. Raichur University Special Officer, Prof. Muzaffar Assadi will deliver the keynote address. Bengaluru-based Social Activist, Bhaktaramegowda will preside.

Farmer leaders Ravikiran Poonacha, Mahesh Prabhu, Mandagere Jayaram, Hosakote Basavaraju, Manu Somaiah and  G.P. Ramaswamy will exchange views on the topic.

Kannada and Culture Department Director, N.R. Vishukumar will chair the seminar.

The speakers at the seminar include Communist leader Maruti Manpade, Tumakuru Vijnana Kendra Vice-President C. Yathiraju, Environmentalist from Bengaluru Dr. A.N. Yellappa Reddy, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badagalapura Nagendra and Bengaluru Gandhi Bhavan Vice-Chairman G.G. Shivaraj, according to a press release from the Parishat.

October 27, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching