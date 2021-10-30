Malabar Group condoles untimely demise of Puneeth

October 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Malabar Group Chairman M.P. Ahammed has expressed deep sorrow on the untimely demise of Puneeth Rajkumar, the celebrated Kannada star, who was a former Brand Ambassador of Malabar Gold and Diamonds in Karnataka.

“Puneeth Rajkumar was an esteemed part of the Malabar family. His untimely demise is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry. My condolences to the bereaved family and fans,” he said.

“As our Brand Ambassador to Karnataka, Puneeth’s contribution was integral to introducing Malabar Gold and Diamonds to the people of Karnataka. His association was extremely valuable to our brand, and we are deeply shocked by this news,” he added.