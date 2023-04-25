Malabar launches ‘Artistry Branded Jewellery Show’

April 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Artistry Branded Jewellery Show,’ an exclusive exhibition and sale of exquisite creations in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery, was unveiled at Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ Mysuru showroom by Malabar gold privilege customers Aishwarya Anil, Damini, Neethu Gowda, Sandhya and Shwetha Gowda, yesterday in the presence of Zonal Head Sharafuddeen and Assistant Store Head Fasalu Rahman and others.

The intricately crafted ornaments are creations of master craftsmen. Each piece illustrates their expertise and ingenious skills, justifying the theme of the show ‘Experience Wearable Art’.

The show features handpicked creations from Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ sub brands — MINE diamond jewellery, ERA uncut diamond jewellery, DIVINE Indian heritage jewellery, ETHNIX hand-crafted jewellery, precious gemstone jewellery from PRECIA and STARLET kids’ jewellery. Apart from being an opportunity to buy exquisite jewellery with a Special Privilege during the Show, ‘Artistry Show,’ which is open till Apr. 30, is expected to be a visual treat for connoisseurs of fine art.