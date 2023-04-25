Cancellation and regulation of trains
Mysore/Mysuru: Due to non-interlocking works for yard remodelling at Ashokapuram Station, the following trains will be cancelled and regulated, as detailed below:

Train No. 06299/06300 Nanjangud Town – Mysuru – Nanjangud Town Daily Special Express is cancelled from Apr. 22 to 27.

Train No. 06275/06276 Cha- marajanagar – Mysuru – Chamarajanagar Daily Special Express is also cancelled from Apr. 22- 27.

Regulation

On Apr. 27, Train No. 06234 Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Daily Passenger Special will be regulated for 60 minutes en route.

Train No. 07346 Tumakuru – Chamarajanagar Daily Passenger Special will be regulated for 60 minutes en route on Apr. 27.

Change in pattern of train services

The following trains will be partially cancelled due to line block and power block for 420 minutes for insertion of girder on line no.3 at Bengaluru yard, as detailed below:

1. Train No. 06531 KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli MEMU Express Special, leaving from KSR Bengaluru on Apr. 26 will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru – Bengaluru Cantonment and it will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment instead of KSR Bengaluru at its scheduled time.

2. Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Daily Superfast Express, leaving from KSR Bengaluru on Apr. 26 will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru – Baiyyappanahalli and it will originate from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 6.10 am, eliminating the stoppage at Bengaluru  Cantonment.

3. Train No. 01772 Marikuppam – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, leaving from Marikuppam on Apr. 26 will be partially cancelled between Bengaluru Cantonment – KSR Bengaluru and it will short terminate at Bengaluru Cantonment.

4. Train No. 06396 KSR Bengaluru – Marikuppam MEMU Special, leaving from KSR Bengaluru on Apr. 26, will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru – Bengaluru Cantonment and it will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment at its schedule departure time.

