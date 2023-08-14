Remodelled Ashokapuram Railway Station to be ready by Sept. 15

August 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The yard remodelling works at Ashokapuram Railway Station are anticipated to conclude by Sept. 15 due to a few pending tasks. These improvements have been initiated by the South Western Railway (SWR).

During a visit to the station this morning alongside MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MP Pratap Simha conveyed that the revamped Ashokapuram Yard was initially planned for inauguration on Aug. 15 (tomorrow). However, the inauguration has been rescheduled to Sept. 15 due to outstanding tasks and ongoing beautification efforts.

The SWR has undertaken these works at an estimated cost of Rs. 30.42 crore. Phase 1 of the yard remodelling is budgeted at approximately Rs. 15.17 crore, while Phase 2 is allocated an estimated Rs. 13.39 crore. An additional section (foot over bridge) of the project is being executed at a cost of Rs. 1.86 crore.

As part of the remodelling project, provisions have been made for three extra two-platform lines, supplementing the existing three lines and introducing new platforms 4 and 5. Platform 1’s current length will increase by 87.5 metres, and platforms 2 and 3 will extend by 57.5 metres.

The existing foot-over-bridge, connecting platforms 1, 2, and 3, is being extended to link with the new platforms 4 and 5, facilitating access to the outer areas of Ashokapuram towards Srirampura.

Alongside the existing eastern-side ticket counter at Ashokapuram Railway Station, a new ticket counter will be established on the western side. This addition will cater to passengers arriving and departing from that direction, eliminating the need to traverse to the eastern-side ticket counter for ticket purchases. The aim of this remodelling initiative is to enhance commuter convenience.