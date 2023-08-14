Sugarcane farmers’ attempt to climb DC Office Gate foiled by Police
August 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of sugarcane farmers, urging fulfilment of their various demands, staged a protest in front of the new Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office at Siddarthanagar here this morning.

Led by State Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar, the protesters alleged that their demands like payment of arrears of Rs.150 per ton of sugarcane supplied to sugar factories, to fix the price of sugarcane crushed by sugar factories at Rs. 4,000 per ton, fixing of harvesting and transportation charges at Rs. 400 per ton and to supply 18 hours of power for agricultural pumpsets among others were not implemented so far despite various meetings the farmers had with the DC and sugar factory owners. They also sought that their demands be implemented without any further delay.

The farmers, who assembled at the Grounds near Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, marched in a procession to the new DC Office. On seeing the gates of the DC Office building locked, they tried to climb over the grills and lay siege. But the Police personnel foiled their attempt and took some of the protestors into custody and released  them later.

The road in front of the new DC Office was blocked by the protesting farmers causing severe inconvenience to the motorists.

Office-bearers of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Sugarcane Growers Association also took part in the protest.

