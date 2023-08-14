‘Lung cancer, a leading cause of deaths in Karnataka’

August 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Lung cancer is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in India. It accounts for 5.9 percent of all new cancer cases and 8.1 percent of all cancer-related deaths in both men and women,” said Senior Medical Oncologist, HCG Bharath Hospital & Institute of Oncology (HCG BHIO), Mysuru, Dr. K. G. Srinivas.

Addressing media persons as part of World Lung Cancer Day at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city recently, Dr. Srinivas said, “The estimated incidence of lung cancer in India in 2021 was 1,09,000 cases in males and 45,000 cases in females. The crude incidence rate of lung cancer in India is 6.9 per one lakh population, but this varies significantly by State. The States with the highest lung cancer incidence rates are Mizoram (average of 28.3 per lakh), Kerala (average of 27.2 per lakh) and Manipur (average of 26.6 per one lakh). Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Karnataka too accounting for 12.05 percent of all cancer deaths in males and 8.9 percent of cancer deaths in females. The estimated incidence of lung cancer in Karnataka in 2021 was 3,614 cases in males and 2,130 cases in females.”

Dr. Srinivas also mentioned that the burden of lung cancer in India has been on the rise over the past few decades due to several factors. The main factor among them is tobacco consumption, both smoking and inhaling of contaminated air, which remains as the leading cause of lung cancer in the country. The prevalence of smoking, especially among men, has been relatively high, contributing to a substantial number of lung cancer cases. Additionally, indoor air pollution caused by the burning of solid fuels for cooking and heating in poorly ventilated homes has also been identified as a significant risk factor, particularly among women.

There have seen significant advancements in treatment modalities for lung cancer in India in the recent years, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies and immunotherapy, Dr. Srinivas said and added that at Bharath Institute of Oncology, several clinical trials for patients with lung cancer are conducted for both early and late-stage lung cancers, which include Targeted Therapies and Immunotherapy for free of cost.

“The collaboration between the Government, healthcare organisations, NGOs and private sector is vital to tackle the challenges posed by lung cancer in India,” Dr. Srinivas said.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Y. S. Madhavi, said, “Changing dynamics in treatment of lung cancer have given the patients assurance of cure if diagnosed early. The stereotactic body radiotherapy is one such advanced radiotherapy treatment used in treating early stage lung cancer without surgery.”

Senior Surgical Oncologist, HCG BHIO, Dr. M. Vijaykumar also spoke. Head of Marketing Department R. P. Anand were present.