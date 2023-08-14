Advocates must strive to meet Constitutional aspirations: District Minister

August 14, 2023

Two-day 10th State-level Advocates Conference concludes

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has called upon the advocate fraternity to strive for meeting the Constitutional aspirations and strengthen the democracy.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the two-day 10th State-level Advocates Conference organised by Karnataka State Bar Council and Mysuru Bar Association at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here yesterday.

Stressing on the need for effective functioning of the Judiciary, which is considered as one of the four pillars of democracy, he said that India should become a ‘Rama Rajya’ by fulfilling the Constitutional aspirations and the concepts of freedom struggle and the Constitution. The role of advocates in implementing the concepts is very crucial, he added.

The Minister further said there is a need for making a serious study on why political parties are playing politics in the name of religion.

Dr. Mahadevappa also released the front cover of the souvenir of the conference on the occasion.

Former Himachal Pradesh (HP) High Court Chief Justice L. Narayanaswamy, in his address, said it is the advocates who are responsible for the effective functioning of democracy in India.

Maintaining that the legal profession is a great one, he observed that it is the advocates who are the first to understand the plight of the distressed. He also opined that advocates play a vital role in building an equal society.

Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra wanted the Government to set up a training academy for advocates. Stating that a 20-member committee can be formed for the purpose, he highlighted that setting up of the Academy would be hugely beneficial for the legal fraternity.

Former HP High Court Chief Justice L. Narayanaswamy was felicitated on the occasion.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. Karnataka State Bar Council Chairman H.L. Vishala Raghu presided. Virajpet MLA and Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s Legal Adviser A.S. Ponnanna, MLC S.L. Bhojegowda, Mysuru District Principal District and Sessions Court Judge G.S. Sangreshi, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Mysuru Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy, Secretary Umesh, Vice-President Puttasiddegowda and others were present.

5 crore cases pending in Courts: Justice Nagamohan Das

Former High Court Judge H.N. Nagamohan Das, who delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Challenges and problems for young advocates,’ wanted the Government to take necessary measures for filling up vacant posts in the judiciary across the State. He regretted that a high number of cases continued to be pending even though there are a good number of advocates in the country.

Pointing out that there are almost 5 crore cases pending in Courts across the country, he said that the backlog of cases have continued to pile up despite the country having 25,000 Judges, 5 lakh Judicial staff and more than 10 lakh practicing advocates. Admitting that the number of Judges is less when compared to the country’s population of 142 crore, Justice Das opined that there may not be such a high number of cases pending in Courts in any other country.

Observing that only the Judiciary has the power to scrap any unconstitutional acts of Governments, be it Laws, Bills or Acts, he said that only the Courts have the power to confiscate properties. Pointing out that advocates should take pride for being a part of the system dedicated for upholding the Constitution, he said it is a matter of pride that Courts in advanced countries such as America and Britain too are following the model of the Supreme Court of India in trial of cases and delivery of justice.

MLA A.S. Ponnanna expresses disappointment over lack of transparency in Judges’ appointment, promotion

Speaking at the valedictory of the two-day State-level Advocates Conference, Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who is also the CM’s Legal Adviser, expressed disappointment that there was an apparent lack of transparency in the appointment, promotion and transfer of Judges.

Arguing that the State Bar Council should ponder over this, Ponnanna observed that we had failed in rendering social justice in the selection of Judges. Noting that the selection process must be made public, he stressed on the need for making Judicial appointments in a most transparent manner.

Advocating for a judicial system with the involvement of all sections of the society, he highlighted the role of advocates in rendering justice to all sections of the people.

Continuing, Ponnanna said there is no such thing as retirement for advocates. Highlighting the strength of the black coat, he said that there are many opportunities for advocates to diversify in their career. Advocates have a big responsibility of upholding the Constitutional aspirations, he said while expressing concerns about the increasing number of pending cases lying in Courts at all levels. “Advocates should not unnecessarily delay disposal of cases as any prolonged delay may make an adverse impact on their clients,” he maintained adding that advocates must always remember that they are a vital part of the society and act accordingly.

The Advocates Conference passed a 20-point charter of demands which chiefly included: Implementation of Advocates Protection Act, Insurance coverage of Rs.15 lakh to advocates, Cut in power bills of Offices of the District and Taluk-level Bar Associations, Completion of construction works on Bar Association Libraries, Setting up a Health Centre in District and Taluk Courts, Revision of Advocates Fee Act, Minimum three years of legal practice for appointment of Judges, Monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000, Budgetary allocation of money for Advocates funds and construction of own building for Bar Association at the Taluk-level, among others.