Assortment of culinary delights at Advocates’ meet

August 12, 2023

Over 270 cooks work round the clock to cater to food needs of 12,000 delegates

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 12,000 delegates have arrived in the city this morning for the two-day 10th State-level Advocates’ Conference, a collaborative effort between the Karnataka State Bar Council in Bengaluru and the Mysuru District Bar Association.

The event is taking place at the vast Dasara Exhibition Grounds, nestled in the heart of the city. The venue and its surroundings are adorned with a festive ambiance, featuring numerous flex-banners that embellish the sprawling expanse of the Grounds.

Accommodation arrangements have been made for various attendees where hotels have been reserved for Supreme Court and High Court Judges, retired judges and senior advocates attending the conference. In parallel, dormitories and choultries have been secured to house the vast number of advocate attendees.

While some of the delegates arrived last evening, the majority of participants made their way this morning from locations including Bengaluru, Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya and other parts of North Karnataka. Their mode of transportation varies from hired buses, tempo travellers and cars, to some arriving in their personal vehicles.

A considerate initiative has been extended towards women advocates, who are accommodated at Suttur Mutt free of charge.

Volunteers are dedicatedly ensuring their comfortable stay.

Despite the surge in demand due to the extended weekend including Aug. 12 (second Saturday), Aug. 13 (Sunday) and Aug. 15 (Independence Day), wherein many professionals have applied leave for Monday, Aug. 14. Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association is providing rooms for the delegates at concessional rates.

Catering to the culinary needs of this extensive assembly over the two-day event, a workforce of over 150 skilled cooks from S.S. Caterers, Thirthahalli is diligently preparing a spread encompassing breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner including some Malnad dishes.

With the assistance of over 120 cooks from Ravi Caterers, Mysuru and more than 500 helpers, the culinary team is tirelessly engaged in satisfying the gastronomic desires of the attendees.

The food is being prepared at two venues. Considering the diverse health needs of the participants, particularly those with conditions like diabetes, sweets are made with artificial sweeteners to ensure safe consumption. Confectioneries with and without sugar are distinctly marked at the counters.

Dining logistics have been meticulously planned to accommodate the delegates’ requirements. In addition to serving food to the participants, a buffet system has been set up. Welcoming early-morning influx of delegates, breakfast entailed a welcome drink, accompanied by mallige idli, dosa, vada, kesaribath, coffee, tea and badam milk.

The lunch menu comprises babycorn chats, salads, Mysore Pak, obbattu, pakoda, vada, rice bath, vegetarian pulao, white rice, sambar, rasam, and curds. As the day progresses, the evening snack spread features baby jalebi, chilli, banana and potato bhajji. Finally, the dinner menu offers wheat payasam, mini-masala dosa, methi pulav, vada, carrot halwa and ice cream.