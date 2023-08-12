Eminent jurists attend Advocates’ 10th Conference

August 12, 2023

Government committed to pass Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Advocates Bill: CM

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has said that his Government was firmly committed to pass the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Advocates Bill, 2023, for the betterment of the legal fraternity.

He made this statement after inaugurating the two-day Karnataka State-level Advocates’ 10th Conference, organised by the Karnataka State Bar Council in collaboration with the Mysuru Bar Association at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the heart of the city this morning.

“I have two reasons to take great pleasure in inaugurating this event. One, I am an advocate myself, and two, the conference is being held in my hometown of Mysuru after a considerable gap of 14 years,” he said.

Addressing the demands outlined by the Bar Council, Siddharamaiah affirmed that his administration was dedicated to addressing all feasible and reasonable demands on a priority basis. He mentioned that during his time as the Opposition Leader, he had advocated for the introduction of the Advocates Protection Bill.

He assured that the Bill would be passed and enacted during the upcoming Assembly Session. As he made this announcement, the advocates present at the event unitedly cheered, proclaiming, “This is the government’s sixth guarantee.”

Challenges faced by advocates

Recognising the multitude of challenges faced by advocates in their profession, he underscored the significance of the Advocates Protection Act in ensuring their security. In response to the Bar Council’s request for land allotment in Bengaluru, the CM acknowledged the space shortage in the capital city’s central area. He suggested that the Bar Council itself identify a suitable location for the site and recommend it to the Government for consideration.

Siddharamaiah emphasised that the two-day conference should primarily focus on issues related to the welfare of the underprivileged and society as a whole. He underlined the pivotal role advocates play in addressing societal concerns.

Reflecting on the evolution of justice delivery from the times of the Maharajas and British rule, when justice was harsh for the less fortunate, Siddharamaiah noted that justice is now dispensed equitably in accordance with the 14th Schedule of the Constitution.

CM recalls childhood

Recalling a childhood incident involving his father seeking advice from a local figure named Channappa, who stated that someone of Siddharamaiah’s caste (Kuruba) could not become an advocate, he reflected on how he defied such limitations and eventually became Chief Minister for the second time. He urged the advocate fraternity to administer justice to their clients and serve society to the best of their abilities, expressing his well wishes for the success of the event.

Supreme Court Judge Justice A.S. Bopanna, the Chief Guest, stated that Advocates can ascend to the role of Judges through dedication and effort. He shared his journey to becoming a Supreme Court Judge as inspiration for advocates to strive for greater heights in their careers. Reflecting on his 30-year experience as an advocate, Justice Bopanna highlighted his successful representation in labour dispute cases and his strong affinity for the advocate fraternity.

List of demands

Earlier, the State Bar Council Chairman, H.L. Vishala Raghu, presented a list of demands, including the introduction of the Advocates Protection Act, amendments to the Advocates Welfare Act, budgetary allocation for Advocate welfare, land allotment for the Bar Council, insurance coverage for Advocates and their families, toll exemptions, retirement pensions, and the creation of Legislative Council seats similar to those for teachers and graduates.

Justice A.S. Bopanna was honoured with a garland made from silk cocoons.

Also in attendance were Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Prasanna B. Varale, High Court Judge and Administrative Judge of Mysuru district, Justice K. Somashekar, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Karnataka Bar Council Chairman H.L. Vishala Raghu, Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, Vice-Chairman S. Prabhakaran, Karnataka Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge of Mysuru, G.S. Sangreshi, Mysuru Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy, and other office-bearers.

The conference will consist of two sessions today. In the first session, High Court Judge H.P. Sandesh will deliver a talk on the topic ‘Role of Advocates in Nation Building,’ while the second session will feature Senior High Court Counsel Uday Holla speaking on ‘New Dimensions in the Legal Profession.’ The day will conclude with cultural programmes at 6.30 pm, followed by a live concert by popular playback singer Rajesh Krishnan.