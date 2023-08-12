Rahul Gandhi to launch Gruha Lakshmi scheme on Aug. 29 or 30: CM

August 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme (Rs. 2,000 per month financial assistance to the woman head of every eligible family in the State), one of the five pre-poll promises, will be launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi either on Aug. 29 or 30.

Speaking to presspersons at Mysuru Airport. Mandakalli here upon his arrival from Bengaluru in a special flight this morning, Siddharamaiah said out of the 1.33 crore eligible families, 1.06 crore families have registered so far for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme.

Pointing out that top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will officially launch the scheme on Aug. 29 or 30, he said that the Government’s other Poll promise ‘Yuva Nidhi’ (Rs. 3,000 financial assistance to unemployed graduates and Rs. 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders) will be launched in December.

When asked about Tamil Nadu’s plea with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) seeking release of 37.2 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu, Siddharamaiah said that Karnataka itself was facing shortage of water, with a shortfall in rains in Cauvery River basin and hence there was no question of releasing water to TN right now.

“There is no surplus Cauvery water to release to TN. Karnataka itself is staring at a water crisis, with the monsoon playing truant. As such the State can consider release of water to TN only if there is copious rainfall in the coming days,” he asserted.

Replying to a question on when the ZP and TP polls will be held, the CM said that the Court has granted 10 weeks time for delimitation in respect of ZP and TP Constituencies and 12 weeks in respect of BBMP seats. The Government will take a decision only after the delimitation process is complete and what the Court says on the matter, he maintained.

Strongly opposing the Centre’s proposed law that aims to keep the Chief Justice of India (CJI) out of the selection panel for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs), the CM alleged that the Centre was out to have total control of the Election Commission ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha Polls.

Asserting that the Government was probing the 40 percent commission allegations made by the Karnataka Contractors Association against the previous BJP Government, the CM said that the Government was awaiting a report from the probe agency and action will surely be taken against all those found guilty.

Referring to the payment of bills, he said that such contractors who have executed works as per the contract would definitely be paid. Lashing out at the BJP for making corruption charges against his Government, Siddharamaiah said that all such charges are false and the BJP is making such baseless allegations out of frustration.

When wished on his birthday, the CM Siddharamaiah said that he was not sure of his birthday date as there are two varying dates — Aug. 3,1947 and Aug. 12,1947 — one noted by his parents and the other by his teacher respectively.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna, District Rural Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and a host of district level Officials were present.