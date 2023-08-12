Boy killed after coming under tempo traveller

August 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A 10-year-old boy was killed while another escaped after coming under a moving tempo traveller vehicle near Abhishek Circle at Hebbal here yesterday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Charan Balaji, son of Ramashetty of Hebbal. He was studying in 5th standard at a school nearby. Charan, along with another boy were coming on a bicycle from Surya Bakery side when they lost control of the bicycle and fell under the moving tempo traveller, which was proceeding from Ring Road Side.

While Charan sustained serious injuries, the other boy managed to escape with minor injuries. Though the tempo traveller driver shifted Charan to a private hospital immediately, the doctors, who examined Charan declared him dead.

V.V. Puram Traffic Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and shifted the body of Charan from the private hospital to MMC&RI mortuary. V.V. Puram Traffic Police, who have seized the tempo traveller and taken the driver into custody, are investigating.