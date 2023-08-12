Criminals arrested within minutes of robbing a Kerala gold trader

August 12, 2023

Gundlupet: A gang of criminals, arriving in two vehicles, intercepted a car of a Kerala-based gold trader. They dragged both the driver and the trader from the car, before escaping with the victims vehicle that contained a sum of Rs. 40 lakh. However, swift Police action led to the arrest of four of the culprits within minutes of the incident.

The incident occurred in a broad daylight on Friday at Begur village near Gundlupet. The Police promptly apprehended four suspects and have initiated a search operation to locate the missing car belonging to the gold trader, as well as another vehicle used by the criminals.

Details: On Friday morning, Sukhdev, a gold trader from Kerala, was travelling from Mysuru to Kerala in his Honda City car, with Ashraf as the driver. Around 11 am, as they were driving on Begur Main Road, a gang of assailants wearing helmets approached them in a Toyota Etios and a Toyota Innova. The criminals intercepted the Honda City, forcibly pulled out Sukhdev and Ashraf and sped away with their car, which had Rs. 40 lakh.

In an attempt to evade the Police, the criminals split into different directions in three vehicles. However, the Toyota Innova hit a bridge near Somahalli, causing the vehicle to halt. Nearby residents, Niranjan, Manikanta, and Mahesh, rushed towards the scene from Basava Temple to assist any potential casualties.

However, mistaking them for pursuers, the criminals abandoned the vehicle and fled. The locals managed to detain them, and subsequently, the Police took the suspects into custody.

Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahoo visited Begur Police Station, and gathered information from the Officers there.

Sources indicate that, a total of eight persons were involved in the crime.

The Chamarajanagar District Police, upon receiving the alert, cordoned off all the access points and have deployed strategies to nab the remaining culprits and locate the gold trader’s car.

A case has been registered by the Begur Police.