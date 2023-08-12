City photojournalist wins ‘Ramki Memorial Hon. Award’

August 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Photo-journalist S.R. Madhusudan from city has won ‘Ram Ki Memorial Honorary Award’ under Wildlife Conservation Category at The Linen Club Nature inFocus Festival and Awards 2023.

The Award has been instituted in memory of well-known conservation photographer Ramki Sreenivasan. A photo taken by Madhusudan during the capturing of a wild tusker in Periyapatna has won the award.

Ramki’s brother Swaminathan distributed the award during the award presentation ceremony at Jayamahal Palace, Bengaluru recently. Noted Bollywood actress Dia Mirza was also present on the occasion.