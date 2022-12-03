December 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Samathentho, Mysuru, has organised a Malayalam One Man Show ‘Pen Nadan’ at Natana School of Theatre Arts in Ramakrishnanagar tomorrow (Dec. 4) at 7 pm.

The 1-hour-20-minutes show is directed by Santhosh Keezhattoore.

For details, contact Mob: 80888-86388, according to a press release.

Synopsis: ‘Pen Nadan’ is a drama based upon both personal and theatrical life of Papputty Asan, a well-known actor who was specialised in transvestite roles in Malayalam Drama during a period when females were reluctant to come on stage.

The play also puts light on the agony of a similar artiste named Ochira Velukutty Asan who was also well-versed for his transvestite roles. There were many who took such characters. But these two actors not only raised to the horizon of acting, but were admired both men and women with their elegance and charm.

The play ‘Pen Nadan’ narrates the special attraction of a girl named Sarada, hailing from a rich family, who has been taken by the charisma of the Asan’s characters especially Seetha enacted by Papputty Asan.

About Director: Santhosh Keezhattoore was born in a village Keezhattoore Taliparamba in Kannur district. He was born as the second son of Damodaran and Kathyayani who were farmers. He was very fond of drama in his younger age onwards. At the age of 16 he joined in the professional drama group Kannur Sangachetahana. Saghavu, Pazhassiraja, Suryapettu, SurathanthriathinteMurivukal, Cheguveraetc were his famous dramas. He had acted in dramas in and out of Kerala.

He has been awarded the title Best Actor in the Drama Kottayathu Thampuran in 2006 by Kerala Government and also in 2008 with Sreekandan Nayar Award and O. Madhavan Memorial Award.

He had worked with famous dancer Mallika Sarabhai’s Dharpana Performing Academy. He also has been worked with well-known film directors like T.V. Chandran and Kamal.

Now he is very sound in his career as a film actor. He had a large list of films like Vikramadithyan, Varsham, Ennum Eppozhum, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Loham, Pathemari, Saigal Padukayanu, Chakram, Nadan etc.