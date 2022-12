December 3, 2022

Nanjangud: Freedom fighter B. Srikantaiah (96), passed away at his residence located on 5th Cross, Srikantapuri Extension, Nanjangud town, yesterday.

Srikantaiah was also a former member of the erstwhile Nanjangud Town Municipal Council and a former Dharmadarshi of Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in the town.

He leaves behind his son a daughter and a host of relatives and friends. His body was donated to JSS Hospital at Mysuru as per his wish, according to family sources.