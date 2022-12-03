District Consumer Forum imposes Rs. 2.05 lakh on SBI for service lapse

December 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a landmark ruling concerning Banks, the Mysuru District Consumer Forum has imposed a fine of Rs. 2.05 lakh on State Bank of India (SBI) for lapse in service.

The Market Branch on Sayyaji Rao Road and the Ashoka Road Branch are the two SBI branches which have been charged with lapse in service.

Details

Krishnojirao, an Ex-serviceman and a resident of Vishweshwaranagar 2nd Stage in city, had taken a loan of Rs. 3.55 lakh in 2003 and Rs. 6.40 lakh in 2013 from these two branches, for purchase of a house and its renovation.

He had pledged the Title Deed and Sale Deed of the house with the Bank as security. After retiring from Defence service, Krishnojirao had cleared all loans along with due interest on Aug. 10, 2021, following which the SBI had issued loan clearance certificate to him.

Krishnojirao later went to the Bank and filed an application on Oct. 26, 2021 seeking to get back his documents which he had pledged as security for loans. But the Bank authorities, on some pretext or the other, refused to give back the pledged documents.

Upset over the attitude of the Bank authorities, Krishnojirao moved the District Consumer Forum seeking a relief of Rs. 16 lakh from SBI for service lapse on its part.

The Forum, which heard the case, ordered the SBI to return Krishnijirao’s pledged documents within two months and also to pay a fine of Rs. 2 lakh for service lapse along with an annual interest of 6 percent.

The Forum further ordered to pay an additional Rs. 5,000 towards expenses. It also directed the Bank to pay an annual interest of 10 percent for any delay in payment of the Rs. 2.05 lakh fine.

Advocates Pratap Rudramurthy and D. Sundardas argued on behalf of the litigant Krishnojirao.