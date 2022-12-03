Government mulling on reducing electricity tariff: Minister
Government mulling on reducing electricity tariff: Minister

December 3, 2022

Bengaluru: With just a few months to go for the Assembly polls, the State Government is seriously considering a reduction in power tariff across all categories of consumers.

As a first step in this regard, the Energy Department, following a direction by Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, has prepared a proposal on reducing user fee and to cut down power tariff by 70 paise to Rs.2 a Unit. The reduction, if done, may come into effect before the New Year itself.

The Department, taking note of the burden of tariff hike on consumers during annual revision of tariff, has asked all power companies (ESCOMS) to include reduction in user fee in the proposal that will be submitted by them to KERC (Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission). The proposal, apart from domestic consumers, will cover tariff reduction in respect of all other categories of consumers such as HT, Industrial, Commercial and LT consumers. Besides, BESCOM has come up with a proposal of relaxing ‘cross subsidy’ to commercial consumers and power consumers in Gram Panchayat limits will get a rebate of 25 paise a Unit in user fee.

Energy Minister Sunil Kumar, reacting to the proposal on tariff reduction, said that the Department officials have been asked to take a pro-people stand while submitting proposal to KERC. In this backdrop, preparations are being made to reduce power tariff and to cut down on overhead costs, he said adding that the Government is committed for taking people-friendly decisions.

