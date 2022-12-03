Mysuru’s first luxury-themed gated plot community G Square Palacia launched

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru is one of the beautiful cities in Karnataka. Given its architectural heritage and fast-paced development, this city is a great place to live.
Mysore Palace has an international acclaim for its grandeur and design. It is also a majestic landmark that symbolises the grandeur and heritage of the city. G Square Housing, which is one of the largest real estate firms in South India, has launched a prestigious project called “G Square Palacia” at Mysuru.
This a fully-developed Residential Plot Project designed in Imperial Luxury Theme offering a premium lifestyle to customers in a gated community.
G Square Palacia is Mysuru’s first luxury-themed gated plot community, which took a direct inspiration from the city’s biggest landmark — The Mysore Palace. G Square Palacia will be offering premium, luxury-based lifestyle amenities in the community via the Club House and OSR spaces.
The project is just 2 minutes from Manipal Hospital and is very much close to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway Junction.
G Square Palacia has 147 premium plots spread across 10 acres of land extent. It also has 75-plus world-class amenities with exclusive luxury features.
A 10,000 sq.ft. lavish Club House loaded with various luxurious features would help the residents to relax and unwind with family and friends within the community. It is a fully-developed plot project that comes with all the basic infrastructure such as well-laid black-top roads, solar street lights, underground electricity, water supply and drainage systems.
This project will offer great returns and will be a very good option for investment.
Apart from this, it is a first ever project in Mysuru to offer 5 years of free maintenance. G Square Palacia is a MUDA-approved Project.
N. Eshwar, CEO, G Square Housing, said that “Mysuru is one of the heritage cities of Karnataka. There is also a great amount of development that is happening in this city. Inspired by the aesthetics of the Mysore Palace, our team of experts at G Square Housing have come up with a project called ‘G Square Palacia’ which is aimed at offering premium, luxury-based lifestyle amenities in the community. We at G Square focus on helping all our clients regarding their housing needs by giving them potential advice. We have thousands of clients who have always supported us in all our initiatives.”
Leave a Reply