Male Mahadeshwara Jatra held at Kumbarakoppal

November 7, 2021

Mysuru: The three-day Male Mahadeshwara Jatra at Kumbarakoppal in city concluded in a grand manner on Saturday, with thousands of people taking part.

The Jatra began with the performance of special pujas at Kumbarakoppal’s Mahadeshwara Temple, Adishakti Temple, Basaveshwara Temple, Siddappaji Temple and other temples in the locality on Thursday (Nov.4).

The rituals on the last day (Saturday) began with Mahadeshwara Hulivahana Utsava at 11 am. The Jatra procession traversed through the prominent streets of the locality, with people showering flowers on the presiding deity all along the route. After the Utsava, a Kondotsava was held.

As part of the Jatra, the Mahadeshwara Temple Management had organised a 5 km marathon for children (boys and girls) in the age group of 6 to 18 years, in which over 120 children and teens took part.

The marathon, which commenced from the temple premises, passed through Basavanagudi Circle in Hebbal, Surya Bakery, Ring Road and other prominent roads and concluded at Kumbarakoppal’s Adishakti Temple.

The other sporting event held was kho-kho, in which several teams from across the district took part.

Hebbal Government School’s retired teacher Naganna was felicitated and the winners of marathon and other sporting contests were given away prizes on the occasion.

Former MLC D. Madegowda, who is also an advisor of Kumbarakoppal Abhyudaya Sangha, and other leaders of the locality were present.