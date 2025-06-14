Man caught dumping huge waste in Bogadi: Officials levy spot fine
News

Man caught dumping huge waste in Bogadi: Officials levy spot fine

June 14, 2025

Mysuru: In a daylight operation, Bogadi Town Panchayat officials have levied a spot fine of Rs. 3,000 on a person, who was blatantly disposing of a huge quantity of waste near Bogadi Outer Ring Road junction in city on Thursday.

As part of World Environment Day celebrations, Bogadi Town Panchayat is conducting Swachhata Abhiyan from the past few days and has been imposing a fine on those disposing waste in public places.

Chief Officer of Bogadi Town Panchayat M. Basavaraju and Junior Health Officer Puneeth Kumar caught the person red- handed while disposing the loads of waste brought in a goods vehicle on Thursday evening and warned him, besides imposing a fine.

Junior Health Officer Puneeth said, as the person requested to allow him to take the loads of waste to factory, the unloaded waste was loaded back into the same vehicle. Any errant behaviour by disposing of waste in public places in Bogadi Town Panchayat limits will be strictly dealt. Apart from levying the fine, the vehicle will be handed over to the Police, warned Puneeth.

Pourakarmikas Murthy, Raju and Manju were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching