Rs. 41 crore was spent on Mysuru Dasara-2024

June 14, 2025

Lion’s share of Rs. 18.17 crore was spent on Yuva Dasara

Mysuru: A whopping Rs. 41 crore was spent on the Nada Habba   Mysuru Dasara-2024, the city’s flagship event that draws visitors from around the world. The District Administration has released detailed expenditure figures, eight months after the festival concluded on Oct. 12, 2024.

As per the breakdown, a total of Rs. 41,69,81,479 was spent on organising Dasara. Of this, Rs. 18.17 crore — around 43 percent of the total — was spent exclusively on Yuva Dasara, the most popular segment of the festivities. Notably, Rs. 22 lakh remains unspent from the total sanctioned amount of Rs. 41,91,81,479.

The funding included Rs. 25 crore sanctioned by the State Government, Rs. 10 crore provided by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) — now Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) — Rs. 2,15,55,000 raised through Government and private sponsorships, and Rs. 4,76,26,479 generated from ticket sales for Yuva Dasara, Jumboo Savari, Torchlight Parade and Gold Cards.

Expenditure-wise, Rs. 31,27,67,189 was allocated to various Dasara Sub-Committees for organising events. An additional Rs. 5,91,14,290 was spent on civil and electrical works. Furthermore, Rs. 4.51 crore was allocated to neighbouring districts and other authorities.

For the first time, the five-day Yuva Dasara was held on the outskirts of the city, near the Uttanahalli Outer Ring Road junction. The grand event, which cost Rs. 18.17 crore to organise, featured renowned artistes such as Ilaiyaraaja, A.R. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and Ravi Basrur.

Sub-Committee-wise expenditure: The Sub-Committee-wise expenditure includes Rs. 3,80,16,189 for Reception and Seating Arrangements, Rs. 90 lakh for the Procession, Rs. 88 lakh for Torchlight Parade, Rs. 24.10 lakh for Tableaux, Rs. 57 lakh for Raitha Dasara, Rs. 2.2 crore for Cultural Dasara, Rs. 21.41 lakh for Fine Arts, Rs. 51 lakh for the Poets Meet, Rs. 20 lakh for Yoga Dasara, Rs. 1.99 crore for Yuva Sambhrama, Rs. 40 lakh each for Women’s & Children’s Dasara and Films, Rs. 45 lakh for Wrestling, Rs. 25 lakh for the Forest Department and Rs. 10 lakh for Navarathri Rangotsava at Rangayana.

These expenses total Rs. 31,27,67,189, which constitutes about 58 percent of the total outlay for organising Dasara events, excluding civil works and grants to other districts.

Additionally, Rs. 5,91,14,290 was spent on civil and electrical works. Grants were also disbursed as follows: Rs. 1.75 crore to Chamarajanagar District Administration for Chamarajanagar Dasara, Rs. 2 crore to Mandya District Administration for Srirangapatna Dasara, Rs. 75 lakh to the Karnataka Exhibition Authority and Rs. 1 lakh to the Assistant Commissioner of Hunsur Sub-Division for a                                                          State-level workshop.

