Man with fake number plate on his bullet arrested

December 9, 2019

* His plan was to avoid traffic cases while genuine number plate owner got 39 challans

* The accused cleverly changed KA-09 HJ-3597 to KA-09 HJ-0597

Mysuru: A man, who had affixed fake registration number plates on his bullet bike for over a year to avoid being penalised for traffic violation cases, has been caught by the Police. The arrested is Ravi, a resident of K.G. Koppal in city.

Ravi has been riding his bike with fake registration number plate (KA-09 HJ-0597) since December 2018 and the person to whom the registration number (KA-09 HJ-0597) was originally allotted, had received 39 notices (challans) for various traffic violations which he had not committed.

D. Chandru of Kuvempunagar was shocked to receive the notices and he went to the Traffic Management Division at City Police Commissioner’s Office and when the Cops checked the footages, they saw a man riding a bullet with the registration number plate that mentioned the number as KA-09 HJ-0597. But Chandru’s vehicle was a Honda Dio scooter to which the RTO had allotted the registration number. Chandru then filed a complaint at Jayalakshmipuram Police Station. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) then alerted all Traffic Police Stations in city instructing Cops to trace the bullet bike. Within two hours of being informed, NR Traffic Police personnel traced the bullet bike on Irwin Road and on checking the Registration Certificate (RC) card of the bike, the Cops came to know that the original registration number of the bullet bike was KA-09 HJ-3597 and Ravi had fixed fake number plates, following which the Cops took him to custody and seized the vehicle.

The NR Traffic Police later handed over the man and the bike to Jayalakshmipuram Police for further questioning. When interrogated, the bike rider is said to have told the Police that he had fixed fake number plates to avoid traffic violation cases. DCP (Crime and Traffic) B.T. Kavitha and Traffic ACP Sandesh Kumar supervised NR Traffic Inspector Diwakar and staff Kaleem Pasha and Nagesh in the operation.